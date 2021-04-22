Is buying an electric vehicle right for you?

If you're in the market for a new car, you may be debating whether to buy an electric vehicle.

Electric vehicle sales are expected to soar from 5% of cars sold last year to 50% in 2033, according to Rystad Energy.

But you may be wondering how to know if and when the time is right for you to go electric. We asked the experts.

Greg Elder and his family just bought an all-electric Tesla, plus they have two hybrids.

"The reason we chose the Tesla was because we were looking to implement a no-gas model in our house," said Elder.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

They save a few hundred dollars a month on gas, but more important to them, they're helping to save the environment.

"It's a lifestyle decision more than a cost-benefit decision," said Elder.

Electric vehicles still cost more to buy on average than gas-powered vehicles, but some electric vehicles qualify for tax incentives.

"Last year, AAA did a study and that study found the overall cost of electric car ownerhisp is about 8% more per year. However, different categories, such as fuel, maintenance, and repairs, are lower," said Josh Zuber with AAA Texas.

Let's look at the cost of using gasoline versus electricity.

"The electricity required to drive 15,000 miles per year in a compact electric costs an average of $550, while the gas required for the same distance costs $1,200," explained Zuber.

MORE SULLIVAN'S SMART SENSE

Now let's compare maintenance.

"They don't need oil changes, or engine air filter replacements if maintained properly, according to the manufacturers' recommendations. Electric cars can cost $300 dollars less per year than a gas powered car," said Zuber.

This link on the U.S. Department of Energy website let's you compare overall costs of multiple vehicles based on yearly driving habits, EPA data, and auto financing rates.



While most electric vehicle owners charge their cars at home, buyers should consider whether there are charging stations located along their routes.

ChargeHub.com says Houston has 549 public charging ports.

The White House just announced 100,000 charging stations have been installed nationwide and hopes to reach 500,000 through President Biden's proposed infrastructure bill.

Elder says having to plan ahead to charge up the car before a drive is worth the impact on air quality.

"It's good for our entire whole, our community, our society, how we sustain our earth." Elder said.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Be sure to ask your insurance provider for a quote on the type of EV you're considering before you buy.

These sites provide the locations of charging stations:

https://chargehub.com/en/countries/united-states/texas/houston.html

https://www.houstontx.gov/fleet/ev/findastation.html

https://www.reliant.com/en/residential/electricity/renewable-energy/electric-vehicles/houston-ev-charging-map.jsp