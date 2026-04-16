Hardy Toll Road to be partially closed for IRONMAN Texas

The Brief The southbound Hardy Toll Road will be closed off for half of the weekend for IRONMAN Texas. The westbound Hardy Toll airport connector will also be shut down. The closures are expected to remain from Friday night to Saturday evening.



If you use the Hardy Toll Road, you may have to find a different route for part of the weekend during IRONMAN Texas.

Hardy Toll closed for IRONMAN 2026

Why you should care:

Harris County Precinct 4 authorities posted the heads-up on their social media pages.

According to them, all southbound Hardy Toll Road and the entrance ramps will be closed between I-45 and 610. The northbound exit ramp to Northgate Crossing Boulevard is on the closure list as well.

The westbound Hardy Toll airport connector will also be shut down for drivers.

The closures are scheduled to be in effect from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday.