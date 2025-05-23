Zapping away dry eyes with intense light

The Brief Dry eye syndrome affects millions and can be life-altering. FOX 26 Senior Legal Analyst Chris Tritico underwent Intense Pulsed Light therapy. The treatment offers unexpected skin benefits. The procedure is not covered by insurance, but Chris says it was worth the expense because his dry eyes made him feel miserable.



Millions of people across the country deal with pain and discomfort from dry eyes.

Some, like FOX 26 senior legal analyst Chris Tritico, are turning to Intense Pulsed Light therapy for relief.

Battling dry eye syndrome

Chris Tritico

What we know:

Tritico's condition was caused by the disappearance of essential meibomian glands, which produce oils to prevent dry eyes.

Factors like environment, screen time, and aging can contribute to this issue.

Chris says doctors believe the LASIK procedure he underwent years ago is contributing to his problem, as well.

This procedure does not directly go over the eyes, rather under them and on the cheeks, which restores the glands leading up to the eyes.

Intense Pulsed Light therapy

The backstory:

Chris's journey began when he noticed his eyes were dry and grainy from morning until night.

After consulting with Dr. Hang Nguyen at Ella Eyes, he started Intense Pulsed Light therapy (IPL), a non-invasive procedure using specific wavelengths of light to treat dry eye symptoms.

Dr. Hang Nguyen

Chris has been a patient of Dr. Nguyen's for nearly 40 years, trusting her with his eyesight, crucial for his work in the courtroom. She became his doctor shortly after he got out of law school, and she finished medical school.

Despite initial concerns about the procedure's discomfort, he found it manageable and increasingly easier with each session.

What they're saying:

"When she showed me the inside of my eyes, I said, 'When can we start this procedure?' It scared me that much. She said, if you don't stop this progression, you're going to lose your eyes, and it got my attention. IPL has also taken care of a lot of my rosacea problem, just a natural thing that came along with it, I didn't have to pay extra for that," Chris said with a laugh.

"We have a machine called Antares, and it takes images of the lower eyelid to scan the meibomian glands. Those are full of oil and keep the eyes moist. We do that on all our patients and when we did it on Chris. I noticed, his problem. We give them artificial tears, but it doesn't help very long So, when you treat the meibomian glands, the oil will come back and it's going to restore the tear film," explained Dr. Hang Nguyen.

"Now that I'm almost through, this is the last session, it's night and day. My eyes are back to normal," Chris tells FOX 26.

Why you should care:

Dry eye syndrome can significantly impact daily life, making simple tasks like opening your eyes painful. Understanding treatment options can offer hope to those suffering from similar conditions.

By the numbers:

The treatment typically requires four sessions, each spaced 3-4 weeks apart, starting at $2,100 at Dr. Nguyen's office. The price likely varies per provider.

Big picture view:

While not covered by insurance, the relief provided by Intense Pulsed Light therapy is considered invaluable by patients like Chris, who find the benefits outweigh the costs.

What's next:

Chris may need to return for annual treatments to maintain the results. His dry eyes were likely exacerbated by LASIK surgery he underwent years ago and spending hours on digital devices for his job.

Dig deeper:

If you suffer from dry eye syndrome, consult with a specialist to explore all your treatment options.

For more information, visit: https://www.ellaeyes.com/dry-eye