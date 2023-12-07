Whether family is coming in town, or you and your friends want to celebrate before Christmas, there are many things to do around Houston. From Ice skating, Christmas cocktails, and various Christmas events, there is something happening for everyone in Houston during the holiday season. Here is a list of businesses you can visit to bring in the holiday spirit before Christmas:

Christmas-themed Pop-up Bars:

Keep an eye out for pop-up bars that embrace the holiday spirit. These establishments often have themed decor, special drinks, and a lively atmosphere.

The Bar turns into Holly Jolly Cocktail Bar- from November 29th - December 30th located at 908 Congress St.

Hollyjollybar offers a variety of holiday drinks and holiday-themed bites. Whether you're in the mood for a cup of hot cocoa or a gingerbread slice, Hollyjollybar offers you it all.

Enjoy a classic winter activity by going ice skating at Discovery Green. The outdoor rink is a popular spot for families and friends to have fun on the ice. The Discovery Green will host numerous Christmas events through the month of December until the beginning of January. The Skating Rink is open from November-10 -January 28. You can purchase tickets for the skating ring at Discoverygreen website.

Skating Stars performances- Houston’s top figure skaters perform demonstrations of their skills on the ice. The skaters will have performances throughout the month of December, but not Christmas Day.

Santa's Wonderland in College Station is a magical experience for the whole family during the holiday season. The park will be open every day during the season, including all the holidays!

Filled with festive decorations, dazzling lights, fun activities, and the opportunity to meet Santa himself, this winter wonderland is sure to create lasting memories for everyone. Santa's Wonderland is located at 18898 Hwy 6, in College Station. The park is open from November 10th - December 30th. The exact dates and times may vary, so it is recommended to check the official website.

Dewberry Farm Holiday Trail offers a unique experience for families with young children. This holiday trail features a scenic trail ride, paired with an enchanting display of 2 to 3 million Christmas lights.

The themed Christmas farm will be open from November 24- December 23. You can purchase tickets on their website. General Admission tickets starting at $27.95.

If you're looking for a festive atmosphere with waterfront views, head to Kemah Boardwalk. Enjoy the holiday lights, rides, and attractions, along with dining options.

- Moody Gardens: Holiday in the Garden Festivities is open daily and set to close on Jan. 6. You can host a holiday party with your coworkers at the Moody gardens with some of their hotel packages. You can even take your family to a holiday light show and have breakfast with Santa in the morning. You can visit their ice skating rink, and even take pictures of Rudolph 4D and enjoy the nightly fireside S'Mores.

- Christmas Boat Parade : 100 boats will be sailing along the Galveston Bay decorated with Christmas lights and decor on Dec 9 at 215 Kipp Ave. Boats are scheduled to begin sailing at 7pm-8pm on the Boardwalk. If you want to attend or either take your boat, visit the Kemah Boardwalk's website.

Experience the magic of the holiday season at the Houston Zoo with their Zoo Lights event. Walk through the beautifully lit exhibits and enjoy festive activities for all ages. The Houston Zoo have kicked off their annual Zoo lights and transformed the zoo into a winter wonderland. TXU officials say the event will begin on Nov.17 until Jan. 7, from 5:30 until 10:30 p.m. The last time to enter is at 9:30 p.m.