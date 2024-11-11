Immigrant veteran living the American Dream

Opening a business is a huge leap of faith, for anyone. For a veteran in Fulshear, it was an investment in a whole new life.

When Ara's Barbershop opened in Fulshear more than two years ago, it was a realization of the American Dream that many take for granted.

Ara Danaian is literally a world away from the streets of Baghdad, Iraq, where he grew up. He was just a teenager when the U.S. and coalition forces invaded to topple Saddam Hussein in 2003. He worked a variety of jobs that supported the war-effort, ultimately serving as an interpreter for American troops.

"I joined the U.S. military, and the law says if you serve for 12 months, you have the right to apply for immigration status and get priority in the process," he says. "I made sure to do 13 months, just to be sure."

His ticket to America landed him in Houston to begin a new life. Stabs at different jobs never quite connected until he discovered cutting hair and a dream to open his own shop.

"It was very emotional," says Danaian. "It was like a dream come true."

Now, while a team of barbers offer fresh cuts to customers, the walls of the business are adorned with flags and local memorabilia that show passionate support for the things that have helped make it all possible. It makes quite an impression.

"Ara's just one of those special guys who digs in, and gives back," says Fulshear Mayor Don McCoy.

For Ara Danaian, it is the price for the opportunities he's found here.

"I think it's a duty for everybody to do something for this country. If you don't want to serve, that's fine, there are a lot of other ways you can serve."