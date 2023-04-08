Immersive 'Latino Cartographies' in Houston celebrates Latino art, artists

Audiences can journey through and experience the art and culture of the Latino community at a new art show.

The Center for Mexican American and Latino/a Studies at the University of Houston is holding the "Latino Cartographies," experience, a 270-degree cinematic immersion celebrating the beauty and richness of Latino art in Houston.

The event will be at The Scottish Rite of Freemasonry building at 2401 West Bellfort Avenue. There will be eight shows in total over 4 days from April 1, 2, 8, and 9, with two shows per day at 2:00 pm and 6:30 pm.

The art will show the diverse neighborhoods and artistic traditions of Latino art in Houston and some Latino artists' inspiring and influential works.

There will also be a Latino Cartographies Digital Board featuring an archive of artists and institutions that will always be adding new information about Latino arts in Houston.

Both installations were created by a team at CMALS under the Director, Dr. Pamela Quiroz, and with help from Juana Guzman, former Vice President of the National Museum of Mexican Art.

"We are excited to experience this one-of-a-kind event that celebrates the vibrant and diverse Latino art community in Houston," said Lorena Fernandez, a Houston artist and member of LAWAH, Latin American Women Artists of Houston. "The immersive experience and the digital boards can really allow visitors to see part of the rich cultural history and contemporary works of Latino artists in Houston."

There will be free parking at the building for the experience and Mexican-style refreshments.

Space is limited, and attendees are encouraged to reserve their seats in advance. Click here to reserve your seat.

"We are confident that 'Latino Cartographies' will be an unforgettable experience that showcases the beauty and richness of Latino art in Houston," said Juana Guzman.