IKEA US Community Foundation gifts Texas close to $5 million

Governor Greg Abbott has thanked the IKEA US Community Foundation for gifting the State of Texas close to $5 million.

The exact amount, $4,900,125, is equivalent to the amount of money the State of Texas paid in unemployment insurance to IKEA retail workers in Texas who were previously furloughed due to COVID-19.

DOWNLOAD THE THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

In a letter sent to Gov. Abbott, IKEA Retail U.S. President Javier Quiñones wrote that now that stores have reopened, the foundation has decided to pay it forward to Texas.

“People are the heart of our business, and the state unemployment benefits helped our co-workers during a difficult time. We now have a better understanding of the impact of COVID-19 on our business, and we’ve decided to “pay it forward” in our local communities," Quiñones says.

The governor's office will make a determination on how the funds will be used.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK