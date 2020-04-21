IKEA shares recipe for Swedish meatballs with customers on coronavirus lockdown

article

This is all well and fine, but could they post a good recipe for yeast-free bread, too?

On Monday, IKEA UK and Ireland shared a recipe for recreating the chain’s Swedish meatballs at home, as IKEA and its cafes in the U.K. are currently shuttered amid the ongoing coronavirus health crisis.

IKEA’s recipe is the latest in a trend of theme parks, hotels and celebrity chefs sharing the secrets to their signature dishes for folks stuck at home during the lockdown, including Disney’s Dole Whip, DoubleTree Hotels’ chocolate chip cookies, and Ina Garten’s colossal morning cocktail.

“We know that some people might be missing our meatballs, which is why we’ve released an at-home alternative which, using easily accessible ingredients, will help those looking for some inspiration in the kitchen,” said Lorena Lourido, the country food manager at IKEA UK and Ireland. “Staying at home can be hard, but we want to help make everyone’s lives that little bit easier and more enjoyable.

“Bon appétit or, smaklig måltid, as we say in Sweden!”

Along with the recipe, IKEA released an illustrated recipe card, printed in the style of its assembly directions, to assist in the kitchen. (Not a meat-eater? Don't worry. IKEA has previously revealed the recipe for its vegetarian "meatballs" too.)

“Staying at home can be hard, but we want to help make everyone’s lives that little bit easier and more enjoyable." said Lorena Lourido, the country food manager at IKEA UK and Ireland. (IKEA U.K. and Ireland via FOX News)

Advertisement

Now if only IKEA would reveal its secret for those IKEA cinnamon buns, we just might have a whole meal on our hands!

Keep reading for the recipe — complete with instructions for making the “iconic” accompanying cream sauce — courtesy of IKEA.

Ingredients: Meatballs

Makes 16 – 20

500 grams (or 17.6 ounces) ground beef

250 grams (or 8.8 ounces) ground pork

1 onion, finely chopped

1 clove of garlic (crushed or minced)

100 grams (3½ ounces) breadcrumbs

1 egg

5 tablespoons of whole milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Ingredients: ‘Iconic’ Swedish Cream Sauce

Dash of oil

40 grams (3 tablespoons) butter

40 grams (3 tablespoons) plain flour

150 milliliters (⅔ cup) vegetable stock

150 milliliters (⅔ cup) beef stock

150 milliliters (⅔ cup)l thick double cream

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Directions :

Combine beef and pork and mix thoroughly to break up any lumps. Add finely chopped onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, egg and mix. Add milk and season well with salt and pepper.

Shape mixture into small, round balls. Place on a clean plate, cover and store in the fridge for 2 hours (to help them hold their shape while cooking).

In a frying pan, heat oil on medium heat. When hot, gently add your meatballs and brown on all sides.

When browned, add to an ovenproof dish and cover. Place in a hot oven (325 degrees F) and cook for a further 30 minutes.

Begin making the cream sauce: In frying pan, melt the butter. Whisk in the flour and continue cooking, stirring continuously, for 2 minutes, allowing the flour to cook through. Add the vegetable stock and beef stock and continue to stir. Add the thick double cream, 2 teaspoons of soy sauce and 1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard. Bring to a simmer and allow the sauce to thicken. Continue to stir.

When ready to eat, serve with your favorite potatoes – either creamy mashed potatoes or mini new boiled potatoes. Enjoy!