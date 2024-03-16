Iceland rocked by fourth volcano eruption in recent months, spewing fountains of lava

A state of emergency has been declared in Iceland after a volcano erupted for the fourth time since December, spewing orange lava into the air.

"Warning: An eruption began in Reykjanes," the Icelandic Meteorological Office said on its website Saturday.

Prior to the latest eruption, Iceland’s Civil Protection Agency warned of an imminent eruption .

"Since October 24, scientists at the Icelandic Met Office have been monitoring a rise in seismic activity on the Reykjanes Peninsula, which may signal an impending volcanic eruption," officials said .

Icelandic police announced that they had declared a state of emergency for the area and the Civil Defense authorities dispatched a helicopter to survey the extent of the eruption.

One of Iceland's top tourist destinations , the Blue Lagoon luxury geothermal spa, shut down after news of the explosion.

"We have evacuated and temporarily closed all our operational units," the Blue Lagoon said on its website. "We will remain closed through Sunday, March 17. Further updates and information will be provided here as they become available."

Photos of the eruption showed large plumes of smoke and lava around Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula.

The town's residents have been evacuated since November after the quick succession of erupting volcanoes.

"As a precautionary measure, the town was evacuated on November 10 to prioritize the safety of its residents. Evacuations will remain in effect until seismic activity subsides ," the agency said.

This is the fourth eruption in recent months-the first occurred on Dec. 18, the second on Jan. 14 and the third on Feb. 8.

Iceland, which is above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic, averages an eruption every four to five years.

The country has more than 30 active volcanoes.

