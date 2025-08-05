6 migrants arrested in Houston convicted of 48 criminal offenses
HOUSTON - In Houston, ICE arrested six undocumented migrants who have all entered the United States illegally 42 times and have been convicted of nearly 50 criminal offenses.
The backstory:
Last week, six men were detained by ICE in the Houston-area for various offenses. These men include:
Oscar Moran Valle
- Oscar Moran Valle, 43, from Mexico was arrested on July 29. According to ICE, Valle is a documented Paisas gang member. He has entered the U.S. 12 times and been convicted of 11 criminal offenses, including illegal entry, DWI, drug possession, larceny, giving a false ID to law enforcement, illegal reentry, and driving without a license.
Thanh Van Nguyen
- Thanh Van Nguyen, 53, from Vietnam was arrested on July 29. He has been convicted of nine criminal offenses, including burglary, larceny, assault, obstructing police, and damaging private property.
Alex Salomon Reyes-Chavez
- Alex Salomon Reyes-Chavez, 46, from Honduras, was arrested on July 30. He entered the U.S. five times and has been convicted of seven criminal offenses, including burglary, heroin possession, grand theft auto, cocaine trafficking, and illegal reentry.
Marvin Javier Marquez Celaya
- Marvin Javier Marquez Celaya, 38, from Honduras, was arrested on July 30. He entered the U.S. five times and has been convicted of eight criminal offenses, including burglary, cocaine possession, larceny, domestic violence and illegal reentry.
Angel Bonilla Barahona
- Angel Bonilla Barahona, 38, from Honduras, was arrested on July 29. He entered the U.S. seven times and has been convicted of seven criminal offenses, including assault, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, flight to avoid arrest and illegal reentry.
Jose Angel Munoz Saucedo
- Jose Angel Munoz Saucedo, 40, from Mexico, was arrested on July 30. He illegally entered the U.S. 12 times and was convicted of eight criminal offenses, including DWI, illegal entry, and fleeing from a police officer.
The Source: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement press release