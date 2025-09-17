ICE arrests previously deported gang member in South Texas

article

The Brief Immigration and Customs Enforcement said they arrested a gang member who had previously been deported in South Texas. Gerardo Cesar Ramirez-Garza, 33, was charged with illegal entry after deportation. He was arrested on Sept. 9. Officials said he is a member of the Surenos gang.



What we know:

ICE arrested 33-year-old Gerardo Cesar Ramirez-Garza on Sept. 9. Officials said Ramirez-Garza is a member of the Surenos gang and was facing probation revocation charges for possession of narcotics at the time of his arrest.

Authorities said he has a lengthy criminal history and was first removed from the United States in 2010.

In 2012, ICE officials said Ramirez-Garza was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Hidalgo County and sentenced to two years in prison.

He illegally reentered the U.S. several times between 2014 and 2018 and was removed twice before a judge ordered his deportation in 2018, officials said.

Ramirez-Garcia was charged with illegal reentry after deportation. If convicted, he could face prison time and removal from the U.S.