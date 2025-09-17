ICE arrests previously deported gang member in South Texas
MCALLEN, Texas - Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials arrested a man they said is a gang member who was previously deported.
What we know:
ICE arrested 33-year-old Gerardo Cesar Ramirez-Garza on Sept. 9. Officials said Ramirez-Garza is a member of the Surenos gang and was facing probation revocation charges for possession of narcotics at the time of his arrest.
Authorities said he has a lengthy criminal history and was first removed from the United States in 2010.
In 2012, ICE officials said Ramirez-Garza was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Hidalgo County and sentenced to two years in prison.
He illegally reentered the U.S. several times between 2014 and 2018 and was removed twice before a judge ordered his deportation in 2018, officials said.
Ramirez-Garcia was charged with illegal reentry after deportation. If convicted, he could face prison time and removal from the U.S.
The Source: Information in this article comes from a release by U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement.