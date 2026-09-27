Pedestrian possibly struck by multiple vehicles on Gulf Freeway

The Brief A man was pronounced dead on I-45 near Baybrook Mall. Police believe the pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles The first driver who struck the pedestrian stayed at the scene.



A pedestrian was pronounced dead Saturday night after a crash on I-45 in southeast Harris County.

I-45: Pedestrian killed in Gulf Freeway incident

What we know:

Houston police in the Clear Lake Division were called to a crash at around 9:15 p.m. Saturday on I-45 near El Dorado Boulevard.

Officers found a man at the scene who they believe was struck by multiple vehicles. Paramedics pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

Officials say the first driver who struck the pedestrian stayed at the scene. The DWI unit spoke to the driver and cleared the person from the scene.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

There are no confirmed details regarding why the pedestrian was on the freeway.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on this incident can contact the HPD Vehicular Crimes Division at 713-247-4072.