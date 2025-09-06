I-69 lanes blocked due to overturned cement truck; 2 injured

A serious crash on I-69 Eastex Freeway has northbound main lanes blocked after a truck overturned around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The Houston Fire Department reports a cement truck flipped over and is blocking outbound lanes of I-69 Eastex Freeway near Lyons Avenue near the Greater Fifth Ward.

According to Houston TranStar, three vehicles were involved in the incident.

Two people have been confirmed injured and were taken to Ben Taub Hospital. One of those two is reported to have life-threatening injuries.

Drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes.