I-610 incident: Houston police chase ends with suspect in custody, traffic rolling again on West Loop
HOUSTON - Police are on the scene following a police pursuit that started around 5:15 p.m. in Houston on Wednesday.
What we know:
Houston police said it all began with a chase of a stolen vehicle around 5:15 p.m. near Sage and Richmond.
The pursuit later ended on West Loop at Westheimer.
Officials said the suspect is in custody.
Traffic in the area of I-610 West Loop and Westheimer is backed up as authorities cleared the scene right around 6 p.m.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area where possible.
What we don't know:
It's unclear if any injuries were reported as a result of the police chase.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.
The Source: Information provided by the Houston Police Department.