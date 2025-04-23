Expand / Collapse search
I-610 incident: Houston police chase ends with suspect in custody, traffic rolling again on West Loop

By
Published  April 23, 2025 5:51pm CDT
Houston
The Brief

    • A suspect is in custody following a police chase in Houston on Wednesday.
    • Houston police said the crash started at Sage and Richmond around 5:15 p.m.
    • The chase ended on the West Loop at Westheimer

HOUSTON - Police are on the scene following a police pursuit that started around 5:15 p.m. in Houston on Wednesday. 

Houston police chase ends with suspect in custody

What we know:

Houston police said it all began with a chase of a stolen vehicle around 5:15 p.m. near Sage and Richmond. 

The pursuit later ended on West Loop at Westheimer. 

Officials said the suspect is in custody. 

Traffic in the area of I-610 West Loop and Westheimer is backed up as authorities cleared the scene right around 6 p.m. 

Drivers are urged to avoid the area where possible. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear if any injuries were reported as a result of the police chase.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 

The Source: Information provided by the Houston Police Department. 

