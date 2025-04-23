I-610 incident: Houston police chase ends with suspect in custody, traffic rolling again on West Loop

The Brief A suspect is in custody following a police chase in Houston on Wednesday. Houston police said the crash started at Sage and Richmond around 5:15 p.m. The chase ended on the West Loop at Westheimer



Police are on the scene following a police pursuit that started around 5:15 p.m. in Houston on Wednesday.

Houston police chase ends with suspect in custody

What we know:

Houston police said it all began with a chase of a stolen vehicle around 5:15 p.m. near Sage and Richmond.

The pursuit later ended on West Loop at Westheimer.

Officials said the suspect is in custody.

Traffic in the area of I-610 West Loop and Westheimer is backed up as authorities cleared the scene right around 6 p.m.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area where possible.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if any injuries were reported as a result of the police chase.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.