A deadly crash is under investigation in north Houston on Monday morning.

All westbound lanes of the I-610 North Loop are shut down at Yale Street.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Traffic is being diverted onto the feeder road at the location.

According to Houston TranStar, the crash occurred around 4:30 a.m.

No other details about the crash have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.