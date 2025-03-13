I-45 multi-vehicle crash: Northbound lanes shut down, patrol vehicle involved

Several vehicles became involved in a major accident in Montgomery County on Wednesday night, according to officials.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reports all northbound lanes of I-45 at SH 242 were shut down.

A patrol vehicle was involved in the multi-vehicle crash, but the deputy was not inside at the time.

I-45 and SH 242 crash

Traffic is being diverted to the SH 242 exit.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

The Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Several others were taken to the hospital for treatment.