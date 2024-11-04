I-45 North Freeway shut down at West Road for deadly crash

One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian on the I-45 North Freeway Monday morning.

All northbound lanes of the freeway are shutdown at West Road.

LIVE MAP: TrafficMax 360 conditions

Authorities at the scene of a deadly crash on the I-45 North Freeway.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said their deputies were responding to a deadly auto-pedestrian crash at the location.

The crash is under investigation. Drivers should seek an alternate route.