Galveston County: I-45 reopens near FM 646 after multi-vehicle crash

Updated  March 15, 2025 4:49pm CDT
Traffic
The Brief

    • A crash blocked the southbound mainlanes of the Gulf Freeway near FM 646.
    • The crash involved multiple vehicles and a hazmat incident.
    • Roads reopened at about 1 p.m. Saturday.

GALVESTON COUNTY - Lanes on I-45 have reopened in the League City area after a crash involving multiple vehicles. 

Gulf Freeway crash

What we know:

The crash was reported on Saturday morning in the Gulf Freeway's southbound lanes at FM 646. TXDOT Houston posted about the incident on X at about 11:30 a.m.

The accident blocked the mainlanes of I-45 South. Those lanes were reopened at about 1 p.m.

Officials say the crash involved multiple vehicles and a hazmat incident. Police say the dense fog may have played a part in the accident.

What we don't know:

Details about the crash are limited at this time.

The Source: Information in this report is provided by the League City Police Department and TxDOT - HOU District.

