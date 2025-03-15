Galveston County: I-45 reopens near FM 646 after multi-vehicle crash

article

The Brief A crash blocked the southbound mainlanes of the Gulf Freeway near FM 646. The crash involved multiple vehicles and a hazmat incident. Roads reopened at about 1 p.m. Saturday.



Lanes on I-45 have reopened in the League City area after a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Gulf Freeway crash

What we know:

The crash was reported on Saturday morning in the Gulf Freeway's southbound lanes at FM 646. TXDOT Houston posted about the incident on X at about 11:30 a.m.

The accident blocked the mainlanes of I-45 South. Those lanes were reopened at about 1 p.m.

Officials say the crash involved multiple vehicles and a hazmat incident. Police say the dense fog may have played a part in the accident.

What we don't know:

Details about the crash are limited at this time.