Galveston County: I-45 reopens near FM 646 after multi-vehicle crash
article
GALVESTON COUNTY - Lanes on I-45 have reopened in the League City area after a crash involving multiple vehicles.
Gulf Freeway crash
What we know:
The crash was reported on Saturday morning in the Gulf Freeway's southbound lanes at FM 646. TXDOT Houston posted about the incident on X at about 11:30 a.m.
The accident blocked the mainlanes of I-45 South. Those lanes were reopened at about 1 p.m.
Officials say the crash involved multiple vehicles and a hazmat incident. Police say the dense fog may have played a part in the accident.
What we don't know:
Details about the crash are limited at this time.
The Source: Information in this report is provided by the League City Police Department and TxDOT - HOU District.