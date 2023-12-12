Several northbound lanes of I-45 are shutdown after a fiery crash near Spring Stuebner on Tuesday morning.

Only two right lanes are open at this time, and authorities are advising drivers to seek an alternate route.

According to the Spring Fire Department, one person was taken to the hospital after the crash involving a van and a box truck. The crash led to a fire, and the driver was trapped in the van, officials say.

Spring Fire Engine 71 and Rescue 71 put out the fire. They then used hydraulic tools to free the driver.

The driver’s condition is not known at this time.