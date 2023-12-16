All westbound mainlanes of the I-10 Katy Freeway are shut down at Wirt Road after a crash.

According to Houston Transtar, the crash occurred around 4 a.m. and involves at least two vehicles.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

It’s not clear how much longer the roadway will be closed, but drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

The frontage road is open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.