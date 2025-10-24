I-10 East traffic: All main lanes closed due to major crash near Lockwood Drive

There is heavy traffic on the East Freeway due to all main lanes being closed due to a major crash involving at least two vehicles.

Houston law enforcement have not released many details on what caused the crash, but Houston Transtar shows all the lanes of I-10 East Freeway at Lockwood Drive going westbound towards downtown closed.

SkyFOX flew over the scene where you could see multiple damaged vehicles.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route if they plan to go westbound towards downtown. At this time, traffic is being diverted to Lockwood Drive, but there is a heavy traffic backup.