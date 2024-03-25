A large pothole on the I-10 East Freeway in Harris County has left several vehicles with flat tires on Monday morning, officials say.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the pothole is in the westbound lanes of the 1000 block of the East Freeway.

The sheriff says 10 to 15 vehicles got flat tires due to the pothole.

Two westbound lanes have been closed while the pothole is addressed.