I-10 East crash: Truck slams into back of 18-wheeler near Waco Street

At least one person is dead after a pickup truck crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler in northeast Houston.

Truck slams into back of 18-wheeler

Houston Police Department units responded to I-10 Eastbound lanes at Waco Street and saw a pick-up truck in the back of the big rig.

The driver of the pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

The eastbound lanes of I-10 in this area were closed down but have reopened.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.