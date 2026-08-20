8 people treated following 'minor' I-10 East crash involving bus, 18-wheeler
BAYTOWN, Texas - Eight bus passengers had to be treated following a crash on I-10 in the Baytown area on Thursday.
Baytown bus crash on I-10 East Freeway
What we know:
The crash was in the westbound lanes of the East Freeway near Thompson Road.
A Baytown city official says a call about the crash came in at around 1:15 p.m. as a "minor fender-bender" between an 18-wheeler and a Greyhound bus.
Eight people on the bus were taken to a hospital to treat "non-life-threatening injuries."
The bus has since been removed from the highway.
What we don't know:
There is no information on the 18-wheeler that was reportedly involved in the crash.
The Source: City of Baytown