8 people treated following 'minor' I-10 East crash involving bus, 18-wheeler

The Brief A crash was reported Thursday afternoon on I-10 near Spur 330. Officials say eight people were taken to a hospital for treatment.



Eight bus passengers had to be treated following a crash on I-10 in the Baytown area on Thursday.

Baytown bus crash on I-10 East Freeway

What we know:

The crash was in the westbound lanes of the East Freeway near Thompson Road.

A Baytown city official says a call about the crash came in at around 1:15 p.m. as a "minor fender-bender" between an 18-wheeler and a Greyhound bus.

Eight people on the bus were taken to a hospital to treat "non-life-threatening injuries."

The bus has since been removed from the highway.

What we don't know:

There is no information on the 18-wheeler that was reportedly involved in the crash.