Husky trapped on Clear Lake island rescued after days, will be fostered in Fort Worth

"I've had him for the last week and a half. He's been a really great dog," said Hollie Thiel.

In an Only on FOX report on July 26 we told you about Journey's plight.

He somehow found himself on Bird Island at Exploration Green.

"I was a little on the skeptical side whether there would even be a dog on the island," said Dustin Dietrich. "There's poisonous snakes and there's alligators and things like that."

Dietrich got in his Kayak to save the Husky but Journey had other plans. He jumped off the island and swam to shore. Those waiting couldn't catch him.

He was on the run for two more days until Thiel captured him.

Journey is on his way to Fort Worth where Dr. Karen Perl will foster him until a forever home is found.

Its being funded by Rescue Siberian Husky Assistance and Rescue Program of New York.

Perl says she's fostered hundreds if not thousands of dogs over the years.

"A lot of the rescues can't pull dogs because they don't have enough fosters," she said. "If we could get more fosters that would really help.

Andrea Crain founder of AJC Rescue and Transport is taking Journey to Fort Worth.

"There's so many dogs in Houston that need help and we are grateful for every dog we can save and get out of Texas," she said.

We asked Thiel if she was going to miss Journey.

"Oh absolutely," she said. "If I didn't have three already, I'd keep him."