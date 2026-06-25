Husband dead after hit-and-run in north Harris County, driver at large

The Brief Houston police report one person was killed after being hit by a vehicle in north Harris County. Sgt. Griffith says a husband and wife were reportedly walking home, and the wife was ahead of the husband. Police have not located the possible suspected driver.



Houston police are searching for the suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run in north Harris County.

Sergeant Griffith with the Vehicular Crimes Division reports the incident happened near Airline Drive and Old Airline Drive.

Deadly hit-and-run crash on Airline Drive

What we know:

A vehicle was going northbound on Airline Drive while a husband and wife were seemingly crossing the road. Police report the couple was walking home after the wife had gotten off work at a restaurant nearby.

Sgt. Griffith says the vehicle hit the husband who was in a lane. The wife was walking ahead of him.

According to officials, the vehicle did not stop to render aid. The husband died at the scene from their injuries.

The couple had not been in a crosswalk officials said.

Police say the suspect's vehicle may have been an SUV or smaller pickup truck with a missing driver-side mirror. It was possibly silver or white.

Sgt. Griffith says the suspected driver could be charged with failure to stop and render aid.

What we don't know:

Police do not have a suspect identification.