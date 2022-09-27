Hurricane Ian: Texas sending search-and-rescue team, boats to Florida

With destructive Hurricane Ian expected to strengthen and make landfall in Florida late Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is sending help to the Sunshine State.

Tuesday, Gov. Abbott ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management to deploy Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Florida.

The urban search-and-rescue team is made up of 45 people, 4 boats and two canines.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Texas A&M Task Force 1 Hurricane Ian Deployment. (Source: TEEX)

"The spirit of Texas is helping one another in times of need, and we are proud to help our fellow Americans in Florida ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian," said Gov. Abbott. "Texas is no stranger to hurricane disaster response efforts, and we recognize the urgency for additional resources in preparation of this Category 3 storm. We greatly appreciate the generosity of Floridians and aid the State of Florida has sent us during times of crisis in our state—and we are honored to do the same."

On Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said Ian is growing stronger in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. As of 1 p.m., the storm was located south of Sarasota, Florida packing maximum sustained winds of 120 mph.



