While residents in Puerto Rico continue to clean up in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, Houston residents banded together this weekend to send help to those on the island.

The Houston Police Department teamed up with a local disaster relief organization to hold a relief drive on South Jensen Dr., where they collected non-perishable food, bottled water, clothing, and toiletries. The hope is to send the supplies to those residents in the coming days.

And for those who missed Saturday's drive, you can still pitch in and help. The organization is setting up another drive Sunday at the Salsa Festival at Midtown Park from 1 to 10 p.m.

Some items people are asked to donate include: