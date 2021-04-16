Humble ISD teacher facing possession of child pornography charge, school says

article

An Humble ISD middle school teacher is facing a charge of possession of child pornography, school officials say.

In a letter to the students’ families, the principal of West Lake Middle School said Tyler Hardy-Croskey – an 8th grade U.S. History teacher – was arrested at his home on Thursday morning.

The principal said Hardy-Croskey will not be on campus, and the district is in cooperation with law enforcement.

Read the full letter below:

April 15, 2021

Dear West Lake Middle School Families,

Mr. Tyler Hardy-Croskey, an 8th Grade U.S. History teacher, was arrested early this morning by Houston Police at his home. He is facing a charge of possession of child pornography.

He will not be on campus. The charge is being addressed through the court system.

Humble ISD works in cooperation with law enforcement for the safety and well-being of all. Humble ISD Police are in communication with Houston Police about the case. Persons with information regarding this case are encouraged to contact Humble ISD Police at 281-641-7900.

As this is a police matter, please understand that we are unable to provide details at this time.

Sincerely,

Dr. Ken Hodgkinson

Principal