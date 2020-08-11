Humble ISD reports denial-of-service cyber attack on first day of online classes

article

Humble ISD officials say they have resolved a cyber attack that affected the My Humble server on the first day of online classes.

According to Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Fagen, the My Humble server was experiencing a “denial of service” cyber attack on Tuesday morning.

The district’s extra security for students requires them to go through My Humble. The superintendent said Zoom, teacher websites and adult emails were working fine.

Around 9:20 a.m., Dr. Fagen said the issue had been resolved.

All Humble ISD students are beginning the 2020-2021 school year with online learning on August 11. Students will then transition to classroom learning, if they choose, over the next few weeks.