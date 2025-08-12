Humble ISD bus crash: Driver, other motorists taken to hospital
ATASCOCITA, Texas - An Humble ISD school bus that was not carrying students was involved in a crash in Atascocita on Tuesday. Six people were taken to the hospital.
What we know:
According to the Atascocita Fire Department, an Humble ISD school bus and other vehicles were involved in a crash on W. Lake Houston Parkway near FM 1960 E.
No students were on the bus.
Photo: Mark Berman
The bus driver and five people from other vehicles were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.
Two other people were treated at the scene and declined to be taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
It's unclear at this time what led up to the crash.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Atascocita Fire Department.