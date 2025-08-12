The Brief An Humble ISD school bus was involved in a crash with other vehicles. No students were on the bus. The bus driver and five other people were taken to the hospital.



An Humble ISD school bus that was not carrying students was involved in a crash in Atascocita on Tuesday. Six people were taken to the hospital.

What we know:

According to the Atascocita Fire Department, an Humble ISD school bus and other vehicles were involved in a crash on W. Lake Houston Parkway near FM 1960 E.

No students were on the bus.

Photo: Mark Berman

The bus driver and five people from other vehicles were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Two other people were treated at the scene and declined to be taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

It's unclear at this time what led up to the crash.