A family in Humble has come forward to share their distressing living conditions. They recently discovered the presence of mold in their apartment, which is highlighting a potentially hazardous situation.

Gishay Brandon said she’s lived with black mold for more than a year in the Township Apartments in Humble. She said even though they recently sent maintenance, it’s only a temporary fix.

The mother of two said she noticed black mold in her apartment after maintenance removed her cabinets for a leaking pipe. She said it took six months for the apartments to respond to her requests. By that time, Brandon said her family was already dealing with health issues.

"At that point, my kids were sick all the time. Going in and out of the hospital, in and out of doctors, me missing work," said Gishay Brandon.

After several posts on Facebook by the father of her child, the Township Apartments sent maintenance, who were not wearing gloves or masks, to remove the mold-covered wall on Friday.

"Mold can cause contamination in dwellings," said Dr. Luis Ostrosky, the chief of infectious diseases and epidemiology at UTHealth Houston and Memorial Herman. "It’s very clearly associated with respiratory issues."

FOX 26 did reach out to the Township Apartments. They declined to comment.