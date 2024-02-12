HPD: Woman found dead inside home on Fir Ridge Court

A woman was found dead inside a home located in the 24500 block of Fir Ridge Court in Houston.

The body of the woman was found around 12:45 p.m. on Monday.

Houston Police Department Commanders and homicide detectives are currently en route to the scene.

We will provide more details as they become available.