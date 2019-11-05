HPD: Teen suspect critically injured after crashing stolen truck into school bus during chase

article

Houston police say a teen suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he crashed a stolen truck into a school bus while trying to evade officers.

Police are investigating the scene near the East Freeway feeder road at Mercury.

At approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday, HPD received a call about truck theft from two men who were moving furniture into the vehicle. Police say the suspect, who is believed to be around 15 years old, hopped in and stole the truck.

Police say the suspect drove as fast as 70 mph just before getting off the highway. HPD says the pursuit was in its first mile when the truck ran a red light and hit the school bus.

Two adult bus passengers were taken to the hospital as a precaution. The suspect sustained major injuries.

There were no children on the bus at the time.