HPD: Stolen ambulance recovered at fast-food drive-thru, driver taken into custody

The Houston Police Department has recovered an ambulance after it was stolen on Thursday night.



Authorities said paramedics were on a call just before 9:15 p.m. when a man jumped in and drove off.



The ambulance was recovered about 10 minutes later after they tracked it to a fast-food drive-thru located at South Post Oak and West Orem.

Police said the man driving the ambulance was in the drive-thru ordering food with the emergency lights on.

The driver was taken into custody without incident.

No word yet on what charges the driver will face.