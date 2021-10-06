HPD: Shooting that injured 3-year-old boy appears to be an accident

Police say a shooting that wounded a 3-year-old boy in southeast Houston appears to be an accident.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Amos.

Police say it appears the mother was getting something out of her purse when the gun accidentally discharged in the purse.

The boy was shot in the torso and taken to the hospital. Police say he is expected to survive.

Police say the shooting appears to be accidental, and there are no signs of foul play at this time, but they are still investigating the incident.

