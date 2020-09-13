HPD: Shooting at hookah bar leaves one man in critical condition

Houston Police is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday, Sept. 13, around 12 a.m.

The shooting took place at Nomad Hookah Bar at the intersection of Westheimer & Fountain View in Houston.

Houston Police say after an altercation took place inside there was a shooting in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, paramedics discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to a nearby trauma center in critical condition.

Police say it was a very chaotic scene, as the hookah bar was packed, and frantic people were everywhere, some of which had drawn their own weapons in self-defense.

