HPD: Officer unharmed after pickup truck crashed into patrol vehicle

article

Houston police say a pickup truck crashed into an officer's patrol vehicle that was at the scene of a car fire.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. Monday on US 59 outbound near Bissonnet Street in southwest Houston.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Police say the officer was not in the patrol vehicle when it was struck by the pickup truck. The officer was not injured.

According to HPD, the driver of the pickup truck declined medical attention and was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS