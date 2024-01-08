Houston crime: Suspect sought, accused of stabbed man to death on METRORail

Houston police need the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of stabbing a man to death on a METRORail train near downtown.

It happened around 9:10 p.m. Sunday on the METRORail's red line at the 1900 block of Main Street.

Police say it started as a fight between two men on the METRORail that escalated.

Houston police describe the suspected killer as a possible Hispanic man, standing at about 5'5" tall, with dark hair, wearing a ball cap, a dark windbreaker jacket and carrying a black backpack.

Investigators believe the suspect stabbed a 53-year-old man then fled. Police say he's still on the loose as of Monday evening.

"They were involved in some sort of altercation that turned into a physical fight. During that altercation, the suspect did stab our victim multiple times. It appeared like he fled the scene. Our victim stayed on the train and was on the train until they reached the platform here," said Detective J. Diaz with Houston Police Homicide Division.

Witnesses on the METRORail apparently alerted the conductor for help after the 53-year-old man was stabbed, but police say the train continued on for another two miles before stopping at Main St. near Wheeler Ave.

HPD says the victim was found unresponsive on the train’s floor and pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say not a lot of witnesses stuck around to provide details. HPD asks that anyone riding the METRORail around 9 p.m. on Sunday to call HPD Homicide or Crimestoppers at (713) 222-TIPS with any information.

Crimestoppers is offering up to $5,000 reward for any information that could lead to this suspect’s arrest.