HPD: Man shot by police who responded to disturbance call in north Houston

A suspect was taken to the hospital after he was shot by police who responded to a disturbance call in north Houston early Friday morning, authorities say.

The incident occurred in the 7300 block of Sandle Street around 12:30 a.m.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded to reports of a family disturbance which was upgraded to a disturbance with a weapon. Police say they were told that someone had been hit in the head with a gun.

Officers arrived on the scene and found several people outside of the home.

According to police, the officers saw a man sitting in a vehicle and instructed him to show his hands.

Police say the man ended up pulling out a gun, and according to preliminary information, he fired at the officers.

The police department says three officers returned fire, and the suspect was struck multiple times.

Police say the officers rendered aid before he was transported to the hospital. He was in critical condition, but authorities say he is expected to recover.

According to HPD, a weapon was recovered.

No officers were injured.

Police are still working to determine what occurred before officers arrived.

Several teams are investigating, including the special investigations unit, internal affairs and the district attorney’s office.

