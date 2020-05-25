HPD: Man fatally shot by officers in southeast Houston

Houston police say a man was fatally shot by officers after he pointed a gun in their direction.

According to the Houston Police Department, the officers responded to a call about a man with a gun who was emotional and had been drinking.

Officers arrived at the scene in the 6500 block of Capridge Drive around 1:27 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, HPD says they saw a man with a gun and gave him commands to drop the gun.

Police say the man fired into the ground, and officers continued to give commands.

According to HPD, at some point the man pointed the gun in the direction of the officers, and the officers discharged their firearms.

The man was shot. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation. As is policy, the Special Investigations Unit will conduct the criminal investigation, the Internal Affairs Division will conduct the administrative investigation, and the District Attorney’s Office will conduct an investigation.

Per policy, the three officers involved will be placed on administrative leave. The officers were not injured.