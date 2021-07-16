HPD: Man barricaded in home after assaulting elderly woman

article

Authorities say a man who may be armed is barricaded inside of a home in east Houston.

The Houston Police Department’s SWAT and Negotiation Team are responding to the scene in the 700 block of North Super Street near Lockwood Drive.

According to police, a man is believed to have assaulted an elderly woman before barricading himself inside a residence.

Police say he is believed to be alone.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.