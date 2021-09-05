HPD: Couple and 2 children found shot to death during housefire call in SW Houston

Officials have made a shocking discovery Sunday morning after four people were found shot to death in an ablaze southwest Houston home.

Details are limited as it's an active incident, so it's unclear how everything unfolded but the Houston Police Department says it happened at a home in the 7500 block of Imogene around 8 a.m. Based on preliminary information, four people were found inside the home, dead from fatal gunshot wounds.

During a press conference Sunday, HPD Chief Troy Finner said it's too early to speculate how everything unfolded, but say the victims were two adults (a man and woman) and two children. He was unable to give details on the exact age of the children but expressed remorse on such an incident.

"The sad thing is we have four people dead in our city," Chief Finner said.

Currently, officials have not ruled out murder-suicide as it does appear to be a domestic violence-related incident, but could not go into more detail. Additionally, the chief said there does not appear to be a random incident, and there does not seem to be "forced entry" into the home.

