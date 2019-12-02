HPD and Fiesta stores hold 34th annual Comida/Food Drive to feed families during the holidays
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is holding its 34th Annual Comida/Food Drive to help feed families in need during the holiday season.
Since December 1985, when several HPD officers responded to a call for service and saw a family in need, the Department has worked with its partners, Fiesta Mart and Pepsi, to distribute food boxes to Houston’s underprivileged families.
HPD’s Comida/Food Drive has grown to become one of the largest food drives in the city. During that first year, approximately 600 families received a box of non-perishable food to feed a family of four. Last year, the drive provided 4,000 families with a box of food for the holidays.
If you would like to contribute, collection days will be held on December 5-6 from 11:45 am till 8:30 p.m. and December 7-8 from 8:45 a.m. till 5:30 p.m. at the following Fiesta stores.
The 14 area Fiesta Stores are:
1175 Edgebrook Drive
800 S. Wayside Drive
Advertisement
1728 W. Mount Houston
4711 Airline Drive
10401 Jensen Drive
9419 Mesa
8320 FM 1960
2323 Wirt Rd
7510 Bellfort Street
5600 Mykawa Road
6200 Bellaire Blvd.
8130 Kirby Drive
12355 Main Street
8710 Bellaire