How to spend the day walking, playing with a dog without the commitment in Galveston

These dogs all have one thing in common, unconditional love for you.



But if you can’t commit, then why not just borrow one.



"Maybe you live somewhere where you can’t have a dog or maybe you can’t afford a dog or the vet care," said Amber Adams, Galveston County Animal Services Director. "This gives you the opportunity to take a dog to the beach or take a dog home to your kids for the weekend, and there’s no responsibility for you."



The Galveston County Animal Resource Center had a borrow a dog program.

Not sure what kind of dog you want to borrow? The shelter staff will help you pick the perfect one.



"You can tell us what kind of day you had planned," Adams said. "Are you planning on going to the beach, are you planning on going to your house, or the Texas City Dike, we are going to match you with a dog that will be best in whatever situation you’re putting the dog in."



Three girls, who are freshmen at Texas A&M at Galveston, can’t have a dog as they live in a dorm.



"You can tell they enjoy it a whole bunch," said Rachel Luke. "They really love to go out and play. Just to get them out and about, it’s really great for them."

"I know it makes them really excited to see people and hang out with them and do things they wouldn’t normally be able to do," said Quiara Jones.



For more information, you can click here.