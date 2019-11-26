How to score fashion deals on Black Friday

Electronics often get the attention on Black Friday, but it doesn’t have to be that way if you are a smart shopper with the right tools in your virtual cart.

Black Friday could mean a big deal on that little black dress, but with so much to choose from, Regina Conway, our Consumer Expert from Slickdeals.net helped us sort through the fashionable finds.

“The site has been around for 20 years, so there are a lot of knowledgeable deal savvy seekers," she said. Slickdeals crowdsources to filter out the best products based on consumer reviews, which gives you the low down on low prices this holiday shopping season. “There are tips that you can do to really maximize your savings on Black Friday. Sign up for those email newsletters with those stores you plan to shop. Sometimes they'll give you special perks just for signing up for that email newsletter or you might get early access to sales,” Conway added.

Retailers may also use newsletters to send deal alerts to subscribers. Those are limited time, deeply discounted coupon codes, and they do expire so you have to

"Seeing discounts on things $10 sweaters at Target. Macy's if you go in-store has a doorbuster deal where they will give you the product for free if you do the mail-in rebate. A sitewide offer is a 30% off coupon that can be applied to any product on the site. You're not limited to any specific product on the site. I recommend bringing your smartphone when you shop in-store. If you find something on sale on a merchant’s website and it doesn't match in store it's worth asking because some of them will honor that price," Conway said.

The next tip: Stack your deals as it can really add up. According to Conway, “buying discounted gift cards is a great way to stack your savings for Black Friday shopping if you go to sites like RAISE.com or CardCash.com. It can be anywhere from like 2% discount which isn't huge, all the way up to 30% and that can be stacked with any coupon code or Black Friday deal you may find.”

Just in case you overindulge on that Thanksgiving feast and end up missing out on the deal, Conway said there is always money to be made and saved the following day. “From thanksgiving morning through Cyber Monday and even Cyber Week, a lot the fashion and apparel deals continue through, so even if you miss Black Friday sales, Cyber Monday is another opportunity to get sales and you get free shipping.”

