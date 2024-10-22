How to report fake online reviews as new FTC rule takes effect

A new federal rule banning fake online reviews is now in effect, and it's easy to report them. The Federal Trade Commission issued the rule in August, and it took effect Monday.

It prohibits the sale or purchase of online reviews, with a specific focus on reviews from non-existent individuals or those generated by artificial intelligence.

FILE PHOTO. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Imo/Photothek via Getty Images)

The rule allows the FTC to seek civil penalties against violators. That includes fines of up to $51,744 per violation.

If you come across fake reviews, you can report them here: https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/

And in about six months the FTC's "click to cancel" rule will take effect. That gives companies time to come up with ways for consumers to cancel subscriptions that are "at least as easy" as signing up for them.