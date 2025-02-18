How to properly drip your faucets

article

The Brief Extreme cold will cover a large portion of the state by mid-week. Plumbers suggest dripping your faucets overnight as a way to prevent damage.



Extreme cold will cover a large portion of the state by mid-week. Temperatures will fall quickly on Tuesday as the coldest air of the season moves into North Texas.

An Extreme Cold Warning has been issued for North Texas from 9 p.m. Tuesday through 9 p.m. Thursday, with wind chills expected to drop temperatures at or below zero.

Residents should take steps to make sure the cold weather doesn't do damage. One of the main suggestions by plumbers is to drip your faucets overnight.

MORE WEATHER NEWS

Dripping your faucets

A slight stream of water through your pipes can help prevent freezing.

If you know the faucet farthest from your water meter, it will draw water through the house. If you don't, you can focus on the faucets along your exterior walls.

You only need a trickle of water to drip, so there is water moving through the pipes consistently. Turn on both the warm and cold water.

Plumbers also suggest opening the cabinet doors under all faucets on exterior walls to allow heat to get to uninsulated pipes.

What to do if pipes freeze

If your pipes freeze, there is no need to panic. Just because your pipes are frozen does not mean that they will burst.

If you turn on your faucets and nothing comes out, leave your faucets on and call a plumber. Find a Texas Licensed Plumber here.

If your pipes burst, turn off the water at your home's main shutoff valve.

Related article

Dallas Weather: Wednesday Forecast

Timeline:

Temperatures will be in the teens by sunrise in DFW, with wind chills near zero in the Metroplex and below zero to the north and west.

Clouds will slowly decrease on Wednesday, which should allow us to warm up a few degrees into the upper 20s, but we will be below freezing all day.

Wind chills will be in the teens into the afternoon.

Thursday Forecast: Record-breaking cold

Timeline:

Skies will clear at night, and we will see the coldest temperatures of this Arctic blast on Thursday morning.

The current record for the lowest temperature on Feb. 20 at DFW is 19 degrees. That record will be broken by a few degrees.

Wind chills will be below zero that day as well.

We could see lake effect snow on the south side of area lakes with lighter winds and extremely cold temps.

Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures briefly getting above freezing for an hour or two in the afternoon to evening.

7-Day Forecast

Clouds will rapidly roll in on Friday ahead of a system approaching from the west that will keep us from getting much above freezing.

The system on Friday night to early Saturday morning will have some patchy rain, and it is possible that we could see a few icy spots.

Keep an eye on the FOX 4 WAPP for the latest updates on the forecast, which will be fine-tuned as we get closer.

Extreme Cold Warning

An Extreme Cold Warning is issued when temperatures or wind chill values are forecast to reach dangerously cold levels for an extended period of time.

If you are in an area with an Extreme Cold Warning, avoid going outside. If you have to go outside, dress in layers, cover exposed skin, and make sure at least one other person knows your whereabouts.