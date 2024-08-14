How lost luggage is turned into bargains for shoppers to find

Ever wonder what happens to lost luggage when no one claims it at the airport? A company called Unclaimed Baggage buys it from the airlines, then sells what's inside at a deep discount.

As many people pack new clothes or their nicest designer duds for a trip, shoppers can find treasures on Unclaimed Baggage's website or in their Alabama store for a fraction of the cost.

