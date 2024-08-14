How lost luggage is turned into bargains for shoppers to find

Houston - Ever wonder what happens to lost luggage when no one claims it at the airport? A company called Unclaimed Baggage buys it from the airlines, then sells what's inside at a deep discount.
Ever wondered what happens to lost luggage at the airport? If it’s unclaimed, it gets sold—sometimes with new clothes or even electronics inside. Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan reveals how this process works and how you might score some great deals.
As many people pack new clothes or their nicest designer duds for a trip, shoppers can find treasures on Unclaimed Baggage's website or in their Alabama store for a fraction of the cost.
Ever wondered what happens to unclaimed airport luggage? If no one claims it, the contents are sold to the public at deep discounts—sometimes revealing brand-new items for less. Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan shows us the behind-the-scenes process, including going through an unopened suitcase.