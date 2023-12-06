How did I get here? Inside Fox 26 Houston's Meteorologist John Dawson's story

John Dawson is a weekend meteorologist for FOX26 News in Houston, Texas. With the company since 1997, John is an award-winning meteorologist with a unique story. Learn more about what John does and how he got to where he is today.

Q: Please share a little bit about what you do in your current role at FOX26.

A: I used to call myself a broadcast meteorologist, but nowadays I am doing more than just TV meteorology. Anything that is associated with FOX 26, I am providing weather content in some form or another – on social media, streaming, and all sorts of digital media.



I have a little bit of a niche in my reporting. I’ve kind of carved out a little spot over the last several years where I really focus on hurricane preparedness. And here in Houston, of course, hurricanes are a really big deal. I produce a lot of segments for that, and I also do my own segment which is called "Hurricane Gear Test". This is specific to hurricane season where I review and talk about products that you might want in your hurricane kits.

Q: How has your position changed or how have you had to adapt since you started with FOX?

A: I’ve actually been with the company since 1997, where I started off behind the camera as a video editor. I eventually transitioned over into becoming one of the meteorologists in 2001 where I started doing some part time on-camera weather stuff. Since then, my role has expanded a little bit into other forms of digital media. The station itself has a team that manages the station accounts and sometimes I am drawn in to help create some of that content. I am also very active on my own Instagram, Facebook, and X accounts that are connected to the station and I have dabbled a little bit on TikTok. I like to post weather related content and some more fun, behind-the-scenes stuff too.

Q: How did you get to where you are today? What kind of things did you do to prepare you, professionally and personally, for this role?

A: I first went to school thinking I wanted to be a television reporter, so I was kind of already training to be on camera. However, after doing an internship, I realized I may rather do something behind the camera. I first did some freelance work and then ended up doing video editing here for FOX 26, like I mentioned. At some point, there was a need for some help in the weather department. I told the chief meteorologist at the time that in college I did it for fun – I took some atmospheric science classes in college because I needed the credit and I liked those classes. I never expected to make a career out of it, but then she helped me put together a resume tape, and next thing I know they’re letting me fill in!





At this point, I went back to school to get some formal education on meteorology at Mississippi State. By 2005, I was able to officially call myself a meteorologist – and this is when I was able to start my full-time, on-camera position. It’s definitely not the traditional route! Most people who want to be an on-air meteorologist study meteorology first, and then they have to learn how tv works. My route happened to be the opposite.



Q: What does a typical workday look like for you?

A: Typically I am working the evenings, and because I work on the weekends, my "weekend" falls on Thursday and Friday. But, when there’s some kind of weather event or emergency, everything is just kind of thrown out and the schedule could change completely.

On a typical day, you show up for your shift, and you already have been connecting with people through social media and checking the forecast. I come into the office and will maybe have a meeting or two with my coworkers, letting them know what the forecast looks like. Then I get to work deciding what kind of graphics I need to make to tell my story of the weather for the day. Sometimes that is really obvious on what that’s going to be. For example, we have a big cold front coming up, so that’s going to be the focus of what I’m talking about. Then it’s all about making sure everything is ready for the rest of the day. I have a 5 o'clock newscast and a 6 o'clock newscast that I need to make sure I’m prepared for. We also have some things that we put up only through digital streaming, so we also have to make sure that content has been created.

Q: What is the biggest challenge you face in your position? What do you do to combat that challenge?

A: Sometimes the schedule can be challenging, especially right now I am helping out in the mornings, getting here at 2:45am. But even my normal schedule can be a challenge because I am never really working normal hours. My most "normal schedule" is 2:00pm - 10:00pm which can be challenging with my life outside work. Along with that, we are just trying to keep up with the competition in town and provide the best product we can!



Q: What has been your most memorable moment at FOX?

A: I would have to pick two answers for that! Like I said, here in Houston hurricanes are a really big deal. Hurricane Ike was probably the biggest hurricane coverage that I have been a part of, among others. Being able to deal with hurricanes that have impacted Houston directly definitely stands out to me. This sometimes involves having to sleep here at the station in order to get a real message out there that can save lives.

As far as a memory that may be more on the "cool side" of things, I’d have to talk about my 40th birthday when I got to fly into Hurricane Isaac as it made landfall on the Louisiana coastline. I am not a storm chaser – I’m not someone who would go chasing a tornado across the plains – but I had always hoped I would be able to fly into a hurricane with the hurricane hunters. So having the opportunity to fly with the Air Force into a hurricane was a really cool experience and just something I won’t forget.

Q: What advice would you give to someone who may be interested in a similar career?

A: To someone who is looking to get into any kind of business in the newsroom, whether it’s a meteorologist or not, take advantage of the internships. For one, do an internship – or two at different stations if you can! And then don’t just do the internship, but see what they’ll let you do at the internship – make them tell you no! Really take advantage of all of those opportunities. Make it happen!